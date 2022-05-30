Religious leaders from across the county — and the world — are grappling for ways to help their congregants cope with their feelings following another mass school shooting in America.
On Tuesday, a lone 18-year-old perpetrator entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and in the span of 35 minutes killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. This shooting came on the heels of the May 14 killing of 10 Black Americans in a historically-Black neighborhood grocery store in Buffalo, New York. “I think with stuff like this, I don’t think there’s any answer,” said Father Mike Boehm, pastor of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish. “I don’t know how do you make sense of it.”
Boehm said he led St. Francis Borgia Grade School students in a prayer for the victims of the Uvalde shooting during a Mass Wednesday.
“My approach is to remind everybody that, as Christians, we’re called to bring good out of bad situations,” he said. “And for us, as followers of (Jesus), to really try to acknowledge the evil that happened and then do everything we can to make sure that it doesn’t happen anymore.”
Other pastors, including those who represent Lutheran and United Methodist faith communities, concurred.
“I don’t think it’s possible to make sense of this tragedy,” said Aimee Frye Appell, pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Washington. “I don’t see any sense in it. To me, this tragedy speaks to a level of despair and evil, I guess for lack of a better word, that I don’t think most of us can begin to fathom.”
Alan Wunderlich, who is the assistant principal and youth director at Immanuel Lutheran in Washington said the most important thing to ease the trauma and anxiety of school shootings is to be with people you love.
“I think the biggest thing is just to be there to talk to kids and to listen to their concerns and listen to their needs,” he said. “There is no answer for us of faith to why bad things happen except that sin is prevalent in the world today.”
Wunderlich said he recently read an article about the increasing prevalence of stress and mental anguish in the public. He wondered if the business and selfishness of social norms was to blame.
“The ‘Why?’ — what’s behind it — isn’t important right now as much as it is to just to be there to listen to the concerns of little kids and teenagers and the like, and parents for that matter,” Wunderlich said, though overtime he said many youth have become desensitized, almost accustomed to gun violence in schools.
“It’s part of their life,” he said.
For Appell, legislation action needs to be taken to curb ownership of heavy assault weapons.“The one thing that I come back to again and again is that we as a society have not taken responsibility for either the mental health issues that people experience in our society or the access to weapons that can facilitate this kind of action,” she said.
“As a Christian, I believe that it is absolutely my duty to insist that we take responsibility together for what has happened,” she said. “Until we make a decision that we love each other and our children more than we love some ideological right to weapons of mass destruction, this is going to keep happening.”
“I haven’t really thought through exactly what I’m going to say in my sermon on Sunday,” Appell said. “But the text comes from the Book of John and Jesus tells his disciples that the world will know who we are, they will know that we are disciples by the love that we show for one another. And he’s not just talking about the love that we show the people who are inside our church building, talking about the love that we show for the least, for those who are most likely to be victimized.”
The Rev. Donna Schofield-Dolle, pastor at United Methodist Church of St. Clair, said she is praying for the families and their “children who have been welcomed into the hands of God.” She believes this country must reckon with its mental health crisis.
“Some people have mental health problems, emotional problems,” she said. “Some people don’t feel they get along in life with other people with the system, schools and governments and things like that. And though they need to get help, they often don’t. And so they do the wrong thing and make terrible, terrible choices.”