A Marthasville woman was injured in a Monday morning crash in rural Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Per the highway patrol’s report, Kimberly Tverberg, 24, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat northbound on Route O at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 30, when she failed to make a turn. Tverberg’s vehicle then crossed the center of the road and traveled into the southbound lane where it struck the side of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, which was pulling a trailer, driven by Jacques P. Chemin, 49, Marthasville.
Tverberg suffered serious injuries and was taken by Arch Helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, for treatment. Also involved in the crash was a 4-year-old female passenger in Tverberg’s vehicle, who was taken by Marthasville Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur. The unidentified girl and Chemin are not listed in the highway patrol’s report as having any injuries.