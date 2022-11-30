Marthasville Elementary recently received a $5,000 donation from local farmers Al and Mary Jacob through the Bayer Fund.
Formerly the Monsanto Fund, the Bayer Fund annually asks farmers where to direct a donation. Since 2010, the program has awarded over $65 million to nonprofits, schools and youth organizations across rural America, according to the company’s website.
Marthasville will use the money to “maintain and enhance” its garden, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the Washington School District.
“Our school garden has raised garden beds for vegetables, a wildflower area, insect habitat house, an herb garden and a bird habitat area,” said Robyn Busekrus, counselor at Marthasville Elementary. “The garden is creating a profound impact on our students. Our students not only learn specific lessons about being responsible, but the garden has helped amplify their learning by allowing students to experience the benefits of being responsible.”
The Jacobs have two grandchildren who attend Marthasville and in the past have donated to a local food pantry.
“It’s wonderful that through one of our families, we received a $5,000 donation to continue to maintain and enhance our outdoor garden,” Busekrus said. “Mary reached out to us last spring and shared that through Bayer, they have an opportunity every so often to receive this donation through farming.”