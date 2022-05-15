A Marthasville man pleaded guilty last week to four charges, including one that alleged that he sent sexually explicit pictures of another person — without that person’s consent — to people via social media.
Danny LaRue Jr., 46, also pleaded guilty to stealing, tampering with a witness and property damage. All but the property damage charge were Class D felonies. The property damage charge is a misdemeanor.
According to electronic court records, LaRue won’t be sentenced until June 9.
LaRue’s legal troubles stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute April 14, 2021 that he had with another person at a convenience store in Marthasville.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, they arrived at the scene to find an individual who said LaRue became violent during the argument, punching out the mirror on the person’s vehicle, brandishing a knife and threatening to slash the tires on the vehicle. The individual, who is not identified by police, also said LaRue threatened to hit them with his hand, before stealing their phone and leaving the scene.
It was later discovered, according to deputies, that LaRue had logged into the individual’s Facebook account and had begun sending explicit photos and private messages to other people. The unidentified individual from the convenience store told police that when they returned home and logged into their account from their personal computer, they received messages from LaRue’s account.
“LaRue threatened retaliation and also threatened to not return (the individual’s) phone unless they met a list of his demands, which included telling law enforcement that (the individual) found the phone rather than it being stolen,” Warren County Deputy Andrew Whittington wrote in court records.
On April 20, 2021 deputies conducted a traffic stop on LaRue’s vehicle. When interviewed at the Warren County Jail, LaRue reportedly admitted to police that he had done these things.