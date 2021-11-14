A 22-year-old Marthasville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in rural St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 6, Benjamin Engemann was driving a 2006 Ford F250 truck southbound on Route T near Borgmann Road. Engemann, the highway patrol said, failed to “maintain a single lane,” causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road.
As Engemann’s vehicle slowed, the vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and hit a utility pole.
Paramedics pronounced Engemann dead on the scene at 2:37 a.m.
The highway patrol said Engemann was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
According to the highway patrol, Engemann is among the 167 motorists to die this year in crashes in the Troop C region, which spans 11 counties, including Franklin, Warren, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties. The city of St. Louis is also included in the region.