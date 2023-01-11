A Marthasville man was rushed to an area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 94 near Dutzow, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Leonard R. Lamke, 65, of Marthasville, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Highway 94 when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck first traveled off the left side of the road, briefly returned to the road, before traveling off the right side of the road. His vehicle then struck a tree.