A Marthasville man was taken to an area hospital after being injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 11 p.m. on Oct. 24, Nicholas D. Holtmeyer, 23, was driving a 2001 BMW 330I southbound on Route A, near the highway’s intersection with Alexander Estates Drive, when his vehicle crossed the center line of the road and went off the left side of the highway. Holtmeyer’s vehicle, which the highway patrol said was traveling too fast for road conditions, became airborne, struck the ground and then began to overturn before coming to a stop.
Holtmeyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by crews with the Washington Area Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of his moderate injuries.