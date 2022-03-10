The Marthasville Fire Protection District on Sunday welcomed the public to its newly completed Fire Station 1, offering tours and information about the building, which was completed last year thanks to a $1.75 million bond issue, Proposition F, passed in 2019.
Firefighters said the station outfitted with new equipment has improved their service and response time to the community.
“Thank you for your support with the bond issue to support this building and the other equipment that we were able to buy with it to provide the best protection that you all deserve as citizens,” said Fire Chief Jeff Backhaus at the event.
Backhaus said at the old firehouse, equipment had to be strategically parked in a garage bay with less than half of the square footage available at new station at 405 E. Main St.
Now, the fire district’s heavy rescue truck, pumper truck, backup pumper, tanker truck, brush truck and rescue boat, among other tools and equipment, are staged comfortably behind five garage doors that open onto Main Street and four more onto North Street,
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, district firefighters Keith Theissen and Charlie Eichmeyer explained some of the new equipment, purchased with Prop F funds, to visitors.
Firefighters have been able to use new oxygen masks and equipment, new radios and new battery-powered rescue equipment like a cutter and ram, which they said have been faster and safer to deploy than the previous hydraulic tools, sometimes saving minutes.
In all, the station increased from a 4,500-square-foot garage to one that is 9,000 square feet, plus roughly 5,000 square feet of administrative space, Backhaus said. That means for the first time in district history, there is an office for the chief. Also included in the project was an office for the assistant chief and one shared by the station captains, plus a conference room where the district board meets.
Designed by Horn Architects, of Washington, and built by Demien Construction Co. of Wentzville, with help from local subcontractors, the station will serve a district that has about 50 firefighters covering 168 square miles of southern Warren County.
The district responded to 312 calls in 2021, including 28 fires, 141 rescue and EMS calls, and 25 service calls, according to Backhaus, adding that Fire Station 1 receives the highest number of calls in the district.
He said the district also responded to 58 calls for mutual aid outside of the district, mostly north to Warrenton.
With known history about the district starting in 1928, four stations have since served Marthasville and the surrounding area — all from a few-block stretch on Main Street.
Retired district chief Jim Bishop recounted how the department started with a pumper on the frame of a Model T; was chartered in 1945; took over the ambulance in the 1960s; and helped sandbag and clean up during the flooding in the 1990s. It has expanded into two more fire houses, one in Dutzow and another in Treloar.
Retired assistant chief Bob Koch said that, while thinking of community events like barbecues and meet-and-greets with school-aged children, firefighters came up with their own tagline: “Professional service, provided by your neighbor.”
Backhaus said the sentiment behind the phase is due, in part, thanks to the new station and taxpayers’ support. The district has never had a bond issue fail, he said.
“I just think that the community involvement — with what we produce, what (taxpayers) are getting for their dollars — has a lot to do with this support,” Backhaus said.