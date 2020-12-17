Fire Station No. 1 in Marthasville, located at 405 E. Main St., is set to be replaced in 2021.
The new station, designed by Horn Architects, will be approximately 14,000 square feet and located at the same address, according to Marthasville Fire Chief Jeff Backhaus.
The total cost of the project is just over $1.7 million with $1.67 million spent on construction of the new station and $50,000 allocated to building a storage shed and demolishing the existing building, which was built 50 years ago, Backhaus said.
The project was funded by Proposition F, which passed in April 2019 according to previous Missourian reporting.
The existing station will be torn down “within the next couple of weeks” and contractors can start construction on the new building as early as the second week of January, Backhaus said. The station is projected to be completed late July or early August 2021, according to Backhaus.
Demien Construction was awarded the contract to build the new fire station, said Backhaus.
Because construction is taking place at the same location as the previous station, a shed was built behind the existing station to house some equipment during construction and will be turned into storage after the new station building is complete, Backhaus said.
“We’ve moved equipment around and it’s very tight,” Backhaus said.
The shed behind Station No. 1 will house three of Marthasville’s fire trucks during renovation: a fire engine, a heavy rescue truck and a tanker, according to Backhaus. Augusta will keep one truck while other equipment is split between Station No. 2 and Station No. 3 in Marthasville.