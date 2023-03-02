Marthasville Elementary announced Monday that it has received a $2,000 grant from the MFA Oil Foundation to help pay for a sun shade for the school’s playground.
The sun shade purchase will help protect students and staff from harmful rays and the hot sun during warm months, the School District of Washington said in a news release.
“Our playground does not currently have any shaded areas or trees for students to cool down during the extreme heat and high temperatures. This pavilion will be used all day, every day of the week by our school,” Marthasville Elementary Principal Kristen Daffron said in the release. “The community will also benefit from the use of this pavilion when they use our playground outside of school hours and during the summer. We believe that recess and physical exercise breaks are an important part of the needs of the whole child and has positive impacts on learning.”
Marthasville Elementary plans to update its picnic tables, so students will have more choices to play games and read under the pavilion during recess. Teachers will be able to use the pavilion for outdoor learning as well.
“The addition of a playground pavilion will have many positive impacts and benefits to our school and community for years to come,” Daffron said. “The pavilion will match our outdoor classroom that was installed earlier this year. We are grateful to be this year’s grant recipient from the MFA Oil Foundation.”