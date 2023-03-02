Marthasville Elementary School grant

Marthasville Elementary School Principal Kristen Daffron, center,  accepts a $2,000 grant Feb. 24 from the MFA Oil Foundation. The grant will go toward the purchase of a sun shade for the school’s playground. Presenting the check to Daffron, from left, are Larry Brewe, Rick Liermann, Marty Mills and Randy Heggemann.

 Photo Courtesy of the Warren County Record.

Marthasville Elementary announced Monday that it has received a $2,000 grant from the MFA Oil Foundation to help pay for a sun shade for the school’s playground.

The sun shade purchase will help protect students and staff from harmful rays and the hot sun during warm months, the School District of Washington said in a news release.