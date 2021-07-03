Marthasville’s 2021-2022 fiscal year began Thursday, with city leaders planning to spend in deficit by more than $500,000, according to the budget approved by the board of aldermen.
The city is forecasting expenditures to be around $1.5 million while revenues are expected to be $935,000.
Marthasville’s biggest expense — $458,600 — is expected to be for the operation of its water system, including construction of a new deep well and ground reservoir, according to Mayor David Lange.
The city expects to spend $409,100 on general fund-related items this year, including payroll for city employees, garbage collection for city buildings, accounting and attorney fees for the city, vehicles purchased by the city and building improvements.
Sewer and street expenditures make up $222,800 and $356,800 of the city’s budget, respectively.
Lange said the city plans on building a new RV park adjacent to the Katy Trail with 20 stalls for recreational vehicles and 10 camping stalls, which will be paid for through a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the city is applying for now.
Smaller items on the budget include lighting, where the city expects to spend $34,500 for street lights and other public lighting, and the Marthasville City Cemetery, where the city expects to spend $2,500 on maintenance and repair. Lange said the city hopes to use funds from this year’s budget to purchase a new sign for the cemetery.
The city also plans to put $160,000 toward capital improvement projects. Those projects include $50,000 for new streets, curbs and pavement; $50,000 for stormwater maintenance systems; and $10,000 in city building improvements. Lange said the biggest project the city is working on is phase two of Marthasville’s South Street improvement project, where part of the street will be rebuilt.
The last big ticket item on the budget is Rusche Park, where the city plans to spend $37,400, including $20,000 on improvements. One of the improvements is the planned construction of an amphitheater and walking path, for which Lange and the city are consulting with the Missouri Conservation Commission to build. The city is still working on designing the amphitheater and does not know yet how large it will be or how many seats it will have. Lange said construction on the amphitheater and trail will probably begin this fall. He said the city plans to allow nearby Marthasville Elementary School to use this amphitheater as an outdoor classroom.
Lange said plans include four or five new benches in the park, which will be paid for by donors and placed in memory of deceased loved ones. The city also is working with the conservation commission on planting more native flowers in the park and looking into the possibility of applying for a grant to cover the cost.
The city also plans to put $5,000 toward park maintenance. Another $5,000 will go toward running the Grabs House Museum and Library, which is owned by the city and is adjacent to the park.
Other parks in the city are getting upgrades as well. Lange said the city is working on adding a splash pad to Marthasville City Park and converting Charrette Park, at Five and South streets, into a dog park.