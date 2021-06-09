A Defiance resident who was convicted in April of running over and killing her boyfriend in a Chesterfield restaurant parking lot was sentenced Friday to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
A jury in April found Kathryn Marsh, 39, guilty of first-degree manslaughter for running over Matthew R. Baker, 40, on March 29, 2019, with a pickup truck. Chesterfield police said at the time the couple had recently moved in together at a residence in Villa Ridge, though online court records list Marsh as living in Defiance.
On Friday, Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo sentenced Marsh to the 10-year sentence, the maximum allowed under state law.
Prosecutors said Marsh intentionally backed over Baker and then ran over him again in a lot behind the Babbo’s Spaghetteria parking lot at 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road. Police said Marsh admitted to being intoxicated and driving over Baker.
Baker died at the scene.
According to witness statements to police, Marsh seemingly purposely drove toward Baker and struck him at least twice, once by backing up and once by driving forward.
Prosecutors had filed second-degree murder charges, but the St. Louis County jury found her guilty on the lesser manslaughter charge.
Last month, an attorney for Marsh filed a motion for a new trial. Details of why Marsh is seeking a new trial are not known at this time.