Tourists at the Lake of the Ozarks will soon have a new option for where to stay on vacation, according to a developer.
St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development announced on Monday that they had brokered an agreement with Marriott International for a new 400-room hotel that will be part of the planned Oasis at Lakeport resort.
The hotel will also include a 26,000-square-foot conference center, a full-service spa, restaurants, an outdoor pool, pickleball courts and a fitness center.
The hotel will be located adjacent to a planned 50,000-square-foot fully enclosed state-of-the-art waterpark. The waterpark will be built by OpenAire and will be managed by American Resort Management.
Construction for the hotel and waterpark is expected to be completed in 2026.
Oasis at Lakeport is a new $350 million family resort and entertainment district planned adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach. The resort will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
The initial phase of the Oasis at Lakeport development is slated to open in 2024.