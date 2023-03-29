Oasis at Lakeport resort

A rendering of the planned Oasis at Lakeport resort at the Lake of the Ozarks shows the 400-room hotel, convention center, 200-foot-tall observation wheel, amphitheater, marina and other attractions.

 Submitted Graphic.

Tourists at the Lake of the Ozarks will soon have a new option for where to stay on vacation, according to a developer. 

St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development announced on Monday that they had brokered an agreement with Marriott International for a new 400-room hotel that will be part of the planned Oasis at Lakeport resort. 