Of the three candidates in the race for the Washington-area District 109 state House seat, incumbent Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, was, technically, outraised in the second quarter by fellow Republican Kyle Marquart, also of Washington. Simmons, however, has raised more than $100,135, for his reelection bid.
The biggest individual donors to Simmons’ campaign and their contributions were Tim Hellmann, a contractor with Wildwood-based Kelpe Contracting Inc., $500; Beverly Ehlen, a self-described professional volunteer, $300; Lois Keeven, a New Haven resident, who works in the heating and cooling industry, $300; Mercy Hospital Washington Emergency Room physician Dr. Bryan Menges, $250; Washington attorney Steven Kuenzel Jr., $250; George Meyer, a Washington resident and financial advisor, $250; Lisa Smart, Franklin County Deputy Recorder of Deeds, $200; Mercy physician Dr. Keith Ratcliff, $100; and Washington School Board member Kelly Brinkmann, $100. Judicial candidate Charles Hurth gave $125.
Other donors to Simmons’ campaign and their donations were MO Alliance PAC, $1,500; Spire PAC, $2,000; and A Better Missouri PAC, $500.
Simmons also has received $2,000 from Cheyenne International LLC in Grover.
A political action committee, which is registered to a P.O. Box in St. Louis, also is raising money in support of John Simmons. So far this cycle, the PAC has raised $8,862, including $1,000 from the Franklin County Republican Central Committee and $500 from Daniel Mense, a bail bondsman from Hermann.
Meanwhile, Kyle Marquart’s campaign has raised $14,412 this election cycle since April.
Marquart told The Missourian he appreciates the “grassroots ground support” he’s been receiving, crediting that support as the reason he was able to outraise Simmons this quarter.
He said his strategy has been to “spend wisely” and do as much as possible with the money he has. For him, that means focusing on knocking on doors, word of mouth, “things that are not expensive.”
The biggest individual donor to Marquart’s campaign was Marquart, who has given his campaign $1,000 and also loaned his campaign $9,000. Other donors to his campaign and their donations are L.B. Eckelkamp, of Eckelkamp Enterprises, $1,000; a Clever, Mo., resident, Juan Villanueva, who works for Handyman Rentals, $1,000; Erin Kayser-Marquart, of Jefferson City who works for Walgreens, $762; Lindi Alimi, of Troy, who works at Franklin’s Restaurant, $500; Greg Marquart, a self-employed chip and candy distributor, $300, and Washington resident Mike Piontek, who works for National Plastics Color, $250.
Campbell has not filed a campaign finance report, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The Missourian was unable to reach Simmons prior to its press deadline Friday.
In the Union and St. Clair area District 119 seat, three candidates are in the all-Republican race to replace Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair in the House. Tate is running in the Republican Party’s primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan.
Marty Marler, of Sullivan, raised $32,550, with $30,000 of that coming in loans to his own campaign in the House race. Marler’s campaign spent $4,414, giving him $28,486 in cash on hand.
Marler, who owns a surveying company, said he made the loan because he wanted to get started making signs and mailers. “I don’t know how good I am raising money,” he said.
Marler’s largest outside donors were A Better Missouri PAC, of Jefferson City; and John Moss, of Union, both of which gave $500.
Youth pastor Brad Banderman, of St. Clair, raised $5,557 in the quarter. His campaign spent $4,051, leaving him with $1,506.
Banderman’s largest donors were Gavin Hooks, of St. Clair, who donated $2,000, and Joy Ragsdale, also of St. Clair, who donated $1,000.
With the exception of a $250 donation from the Missouri State Teachers Association that came in July 13, after the end of the reporting period, Banderman said all his donations come from family and friends. Banderman said he considers Hooks to be his campaign manager.
Banderman said Friday that he now has about $1,700 in his account, which he will spend before the election.
“I have no intention of using my campaign funds for anything besides actually campaigning,” he said. “In the last month and a half, people have tried to give me money and I’ve told them I didn’t want it, because I felt like I had enough in my bank account to finish campaigning. I’m not intending on using my campaign funds as a slush fund, and I think that’s happened sometimes, at least the way I’ve been able to read the law.”
Union Alderman Brian Pickard, also a loan officer at Bank of Franklin County, raised $3,600 in the quarter in his race for state representative, all in loans to himself. Pickard spent $3,541 of that, leaving his campaign with $59 in cash on hand.
“I’m funding it all myself,” Pickard said. “I didn’t take any money from anybody.”
People who give to campaigns are going to want a favor in return, Pickard said. “Who knows what that favor is going to be?” he said. “So, I, kind of, stayed away from that.”
Pickard has spent all the money he plans to on the campaign, he said.
The salary for a Missouri state representative is $35,915, plus a daily per diem of $121. The next campaign finance reports are due to the Missouri Ethics Commission on July 25, which is eight days prior to the Aug. 2 primary.