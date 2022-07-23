Of the three candidates in the race for the Washington-area District 109 state House seat, incumbent Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, was, technically, outraised in the second quarter by fellow Republican Kyle Marquart, also of Washington. Simmons, however, has raised more than $100,135, for his reelection bid. 

The biggest individual donors to Simmons’ campaign and their contributions were Tim Hellmann, a contractor with Wildwood-based Kelpe Contracting Inc., $500; Beverly Ehlen, a self-described professional volunteer, $300; Lois Keeven, a New Haven resident, who works in the heating and cooling industry, $300; Mercy Hospital Washington Emergency Room physician Dr. Bryan Menges, $250; Washington attorney Steven Kuenzel Jr., $250; George Meyer, a Washington resident and financial advisor, $250; Lisa Smart, Franklin County Deputy Recorder of Deeds, $200; Mercy physician Dr. Keith Ratcliff, $100; and Washington School Board member Kelly Brinkmann, $100. Judicial candidate Charles Hurth gave $125. 