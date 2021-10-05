Aaron Marquart has recently joined Heritage Community Bank as a senior vice president, according to a news release.
In his post, Marquart will help manage departments including finance, loan processing and compliance along with taking on various other responsibilities.
Before making the move to Heritage, Marquart worked for over 27 years as a corporate controller, chief financial officer and certified public accountant for companies in the St. Louis and Franklin County areas.
Marquart is from Dutzow and graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional and the University of Central Missouri. He resides in Washington.