Inspired by recent fishing trips to Stockton Lake, Sullivan resident Marty Marler is venturing into ice and water sales. He is now the owner of a new Twice the Ice unit at 920 Plaza Drive, St. Clair, which is having its soft opening March 13.
This 8.5-by-24-by-15-foot machine is his second unit installed in Franklin County to sell water and crushed ice.
The first, in Sullivan, has received good turnout — there were 25 customers on March 2 alone — and Marler, 57, said he decided to expand the business to a new town.
“If you’ve got a boat, you can drive up and fill up all your coolers right there instead of packing hard bags of ice from the store,” he said.
With a capacity of 6,000 pounds of ice, the model also is marketed to the general public and local businesses.
“We even had concrete companies call us for needs in summertime because they need it for their concrete because it gets so hot they’ve got to cool it down,” he said, describing the Sullivan unit’s uses.
There are more than 3,000 Twice the Ice machines in the U.S., according to the corporation’s website, but the only models in Franklin County belong to Marler. The first machine in the country opened nearly 20 years ago in Georgia.
The cost of a Twice the Ice machine varies from $43,000 to $150,000, according to Ice House America’s website, and Marler’s unit cost $125,000 to purchase. This price changes depending on machine size, installation costs and equipment upgrades. Marler ordered the biggest size available. He is leasing the land from Jay Rice’s business The Plaza LLC, Marler said.
The unit is expected to last at least 20 years, and it works like a vending machine crossed with an ATM. People drive up, pay, and they get their ice.
In addition to his ice machines, he owns the land surveying company Marler Surveying Co. Inc., which has locations in Sullivan and St. Louis.