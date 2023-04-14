At a Thursday meeting, Franklin County commissioners officially imposed a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in the county that voters approved April 4.
While county officials say the tax, which was approved by 65 percent of voters, will be assessed everywhere in the county, others say the county will be limited to taxing in unincorporated areas, where there are currently no dispensaries.
After the meeting, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county could see significant annual revenue from the tax.
“I’m not positive, but I’d imagine maybe a couple hundred thousand dollars,” he said.
That projection is predicated on the county’s plan to tax existing dispensaries in Washington, St. Clair and Pacific. That would mean “stacking” the county tax on top of the 3-percent tax that voters in all three of the cities also approved in last week’s election. Recreational marijuana consumers also have to pay a 6-percent state cannabis tax, along with regular state and local sales taxes.
But marijuana proponents argue that Amendment 3, which Missouri voters approved in November 2022, allows only one local jurisdiction to tax cannabis in a location, meaning counties only can assess a tax in unincorporated jurisdictions.
“The amendment defined local governments as an ‘either or’ proposition,” said John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, which led the campaign in favor of recreational marijuana legalization. “So, if you’re in an incorporated area, it’s the city, town or village. If you’re in an unincorporated area, then it’s the county.”
A separate provision in Amendment 3 makes clear that only regulations passed by the “relevant” local government where the dispensary is located are binding for that dispensary, Payne said.
Payne expects to see litigation once counties move to try to collect the recreational marijuana tax within cities.
“One or more of the dispensaries or a consumer in those areas would sue and say, ‘We’re being harmed by this’ or about to be harmed by this and seek out a restraining order or a judgment from the court,” he said.
A plaintiff suing the county or Missouri Department of Revenue could seek a temporary restraining order that would prevent the county from collecting marijuana taxes within cities until the case is decided, Payne said.
“It really depends on how the courts look at it,” he said. “The grounds for granting a temporary restraining order are that the courts believe that the plaintiff is likely to prevail in court and that they’re likely to be harmed in the interim if they do not grant that order.”
The Missouri Department of Revenue’s Taxation Division has provided conflicting guidance on whether counties can stack marijuana taxes, writing in a Feb. 1 letter that counties cannot stack their own tax in a city. But on Feb. 10, it issued a follow-up letter stating it was rescinding its earlier guidance “after engaging in public and private stakeholder feedback.” It added that Article XIV of the state constitution offered conflicting statements on what constitutes a local government, hinting that the question could be decided in court, if needed.
Franklin County is prepared to fight a legal challenge, said Mark Piontek, the county’s legal counselor. He feels the language in Amendment 3 is inclusive of counties’ ability to tax marijuana sales.
“The retail sales of adult marijuana sold within the city boundaries, which is a political subdivision, are also being sold within the county, another political subdivision,” he said. “So if the amendment says the tax is on all marijuana sold in the political subdivision, that would include the county. Retail sales that are sold within the city are also within the county.”
Payne pointed out that, even without collecting the 3-percent marijuana tax within cities, counties can still see revenue from regular local sales taxes that are charged along with the cannabis-specific taxes. Franklin County collects 2.25 percent in local sales taxes.
“The county already has a sales tax, they also get revenue,” he said. “They might be getting as much revenue as they might want, but they are still earning that on everything that is sold at the dispensaries across the entire county.”
Brinker has said the county plans to primarily use the marijuana tax revenue for public safety, such as the sheriff’s office and 911 communications, though the ballot language gives commissioners discretion as to what they spend it on.
He has also said marijuana sales within cities can put a burden on county law enforcement.
But Payne said cities usually have their own police, adding that the county can use money from its regular sales tax to help sheriff’s officials with any additional issues.
“That’s, kind of, the purpose of incorporation is that those services are then performed by the municipality,” he said.
Brinker and Payne agreed that the unincorporated county could eventually have its own marijuana dispensaries, which would allow Franklin County to collect some tax revenue regardless of what is determined with stacking.
“I’m pretty positive they will,” Brinker said.
With more dispensary licenses to be awarded, Payne said it is “quite possible” more will come to unincorporated areas.
At Thursday’s meeting, Piontek emphasized that the county tax only applies to recreational marijuana sales. Medical marijuana sales will not see an additional tax from the county.