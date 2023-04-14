Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary First Sale
Buy Now

Louella Bates chats with customer James Wright Feb. 3 while finalizing the first recreational cannabis sale at Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington. After voters chose to legalize recreational cannabis in November, the state approved applications for dispensaries to begin selling recreational use cannabis to adults.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

At a Thursday meeting, Franklin County commissioners officially imposed a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in the county that voters approved April 4.

While county officials say the tax, which was approved by 65 percent of voters, will be assessed everywhere in the county, others say the county will be limited to taxing in unincorporated areas, where there are currently no dispensaries.

Tags