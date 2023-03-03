Judges Gavel Graphic

With marijuana now legal in Missouri, most past convictions involving the drug are set to be expunged. But actually making that happen is proving to be easier said than done.

Under Amendment 3, which made legalized recreational marijuana use for adults part of the Missouri Constitution, all past marijuana offenses, including both felonies and misdemeanors, except in cases involving violence, distribution to minors, or driving under the influence, are required to be expunged by the end of this year. Expungement orders for misdemeanor convictions for past marijuana offenses by people no longer under Department of Corrections supervision are supposed to be completed by June 8, and by Dec. 8 for felonies.