Washington native Margy Eckelkamp was appointed to Missouri’s Conservation Commission by Gov. Mike Parson on Monday.
Eckelkamp will serve a six-year term, joining Barry Orscheln, of Columbia, Mark McHenry, of Kansas City, and Steven Harrison, of Rolla, on the commission.
As a commissioner, Eckelkamp will oversee the Missouri Department of Conservation, serving as a strategic planner and policymaker for the department. The Conservation Commission is tasked with budget development and has the final approval on wildlife code regulations and major expenditure decisions. It made headlines last December when it gave final approval to MDC recommendations that established a framework for Missouri’s bear hunting season.
Eckelkamp is editor of The Scoop for Farm Journal. The Scoop is a digital publication by Farm Journal, covering different agribusiness-related topics, including finance, sales and marketing and other industry news.