Marching Mizzou performs
Buy Now

Members of Marching Mizzou marching band perform before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. It was announced Tuesday that Marching Mizzou has been picked to lead the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will be aired on NBC and the band is expected to perform sometime after the parade starts at 8:45 a.m.

 AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Marching Mizzou has been chosen to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and will be the first of 12 marching bands to appear on the television broadcast.

“It’s a huge honor for us to lead the parade and be the first marching band to perform on 34th Street,” said Amy M. Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou. “It speaks to our history, tradition of excellence, and I’m so thankful that Macy’s and the parade committee extended this opportunity to us.”