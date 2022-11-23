Marching Mizzou has been chosen to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and will be the first of 12 marching bands to appear on the television broadcast.
“It’s a huge honor for us to lead the parade and be the first marching band to perform on 34th Street,” said Amy M. Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou. “It speaks to our history, tradition of excellence, and I’m so thankful that Macy’s and the parade committee extended this opportunity to us.”
Knopps also encouraged those who want to watch Marching Mizzou perform on television to begin tuning into NBC at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. The parade was originally set to begin at 9 a.m. live on NBC, but participants have been told that the parade will now start at 8:45 a.m.
The 350-member band will begin the parade playing fight songs. When they reach 34th Street, they’ll kick off the marching band feature performances with an arrangement of “All I Wanna Do” by MU alum Sheryl Crow.
Knopps said she doesn’t have a specific time yet for when the feature performance will start.
After receiving the news that they’d lead the parade, Marching Mizzou changed the beginning of their “All I Wanna Do” music.
“Because we’re going to be the first marching band to enter into 34th Street, Macy’s made the request for it to be almost like a fanfare type of music — to move into that space with it being really exciting and ‘Here we are — the parade has arrived to 34th Street,’” Knopps said.
Knopps said the trip is going very well so far, and students are “really enjoying being in New York City.”