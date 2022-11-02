Our Lady of Lourdes Church at Sunset
Buy Now

The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese. 

“Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us here and now, change is necessary,” Archbishop Mitchell Rozanksi said in a video released to The Missourian. Rozanski is expected to announce in May what changes will be implemented across the archdiocese.  