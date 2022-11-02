The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese.
“Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us here and now, change is necessary,” Archbishop Mitchell Rozanksi said in a video released to The Missourian. Rozanski is expected to announce in May what changes will be implemented across the archdiocese.
While changes are coming, Vicar of Strategic Planning Rev. Chris Martin said the Archdiocese is “not talking about which churches are going to remain open or closed, or where Mass is going to be celebrated on Sundays. We are not there yet. We are simply asking what communities make sense to bring together.”
Martin is one of the people helping to facilitate the “All Things New Initiative,” which he described as a conversation about “how we can combine some of our resources to provide a vibrant evangelical presence for our communities.”
Among the resources that the Archdiocese has cited as reasons for the initiative is the decline in church attendance and the number of priests to serve the existing parishes. For example, 35 percent of priests in the Archdiocese, or 74 priests total, are 65 years of age or older. These priests are expected to retire in the next 10 years. Unless there is an uptick in the number of people entering the vocation of priesthood, there will not be enough priests in the Archdiocese for the number of parishes in operation today.
On Monday, the Archdiocese made public three draft models that show how the various parishes in northern Franklin County and southern Warren County could be merged. A map detailing possible mergers for southern Franklin County has not been released because the listening sessions among Catholic parishes there are not yet completed.
“These ideas and strategies are simply a starting point for consideration,” Rozanski said. “They are not a predetermined or finalized approach.”
Rozanski’s point was emphasized by an archdiocese spokesperson on Monday, who said that “the final plans for each area may look like one of the proposed models or some hybrid version not among those proposed.”
Among the parishes expected to merge is St. Ann in Clover Bottom, which was founded in 1883. The parish, which was operated by the Franciscans from the late 1800s to the 1940s, is home to 438 Catholics. It is one of the smallest parishes in Franklin County and attendance has been on the decline for much of the past decade, according to data from the archdiocese.
Under one proposal from the Archdiocese, the St. Ann parish would be consolidated with St. Gertrude’s in Krakow and with Holy Family in Port Hudson and the St. Gerald mission church in rural Franklin County. If merged, the new parish would have nearly 1,000 registered Catholic households.
St. Ann and St. Gertrude already share a priest, according to the Archdiocese.
Under a second proposal, St. Ann’s and St. Gertrude’s parishes would be merged with St. Francis Borgia in Washington. This proposal would increase the number of registered Catholic households in the new parish to 2,242.
A third draft proposal has the parish merging again with St. Gertrude, but also with St. Joseph in Neier and Immaculate Conception in Union. This proposal would increase the number of Catholic households to 2,030.
Parishes would also be consolidated in rural Warren County under the proposals released Monday.
Under one proposal, St. Ignatius, St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow, and Immaculate Conception in Augusta would all be merged. In the second and third map proposals, St. Ignatius would merge with Holy Rosary in Warrenton, while St. Vincent and Immaculate Conception would merge with Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John the Baptist (Gildehaus).
These parishes have a history of collaborating and would be a natural fit for a larger geographic parish, according to the Archdiocese.
Small, rural parishes are not the only ones to be impacted by the “All Things New” initiative. Both St. Francis Borgia in downtown Washington and Our Lady of Lourdes would likely absorb other churches.
In each of the three released proposals, St. Francis Borgia, which has 3,805 parishioners, would absorb at least three other parishes.
Under one proposal, Borgia parish would merge with St. Paul’s in Berger and with Assumption in New Haven. A second proposal has Borgia merging with St. Ann and St. Gertrude, while a third proposal would see the parish merge with St. Paul’s, Assumption and Holy Family in Port Hudson.
Our Lady of Lourdes could also be merged with at least one other congregation, according to the Archdiocese’s maps. Two of the three maps have the parish, which was founded in 1958 and is the newest parish in the county, merging with the parishes of St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow, Immaculate Conception in Augusta, and St. John the Baptist (Gildehaus) in rural Villa Ridge.
The other map shows the parish merging only with St. John the Baptist, which dates back to 1839 and features a church that was built in 1863. Both parishes have “continued to grow to its highest number of registered households ever,” according to information from the Archdiocese.
Elsewhere in the county, Union’s Immaculate Conception is tentatively shown merging with St. Joseph Neier in one map, with St. Joseph Neier, St. Clair’s St. Clare, and St. Francis in Luebbering in a second map, and with St. Joseph Neier, St. Ann and St. Gertrude in a third map.
Meanwhile, the St. Bridget of Kildare in Pacific is tentatively shown in all three maps consolidating with St. Mary in Moselle and St. James in Catawissa, which also includes the historic St. Patrick Mission church, a historic rock church that predates the U.S. Civil War and now only celebrates three Masses a year: St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day and its annual picnic in August.
Martin said he understands how emotional attachment to parishes can run deep for church members.
“We all love our parishes and rightly so,” Martin said. “We can’t allow our love for our parishes, which is a good and Holy thing, to lead to entrenchment and division in the body of Christ.”
He said the “All Things New” initiative is giving the region’s Catholic population a chance to explore what “the Church looks like in the next 10, 20 and 30 years. Or, what does the church look like for our children and our children’s children?”
While the maps released by the Archdiocese identify which parishes may be consolidated, the maps do not indicate what changes may come to the Catholic grade schools operating in the region.
According to footnotes on the maps, the Archdiocese is considering merging the region’s eight grade schools into three schools with a potential enrollment of 1,575 per school. Martin said conversations about merging schools will happen at a later date.
“We are also not talking about our parish grade schools and here is why. First, our schools are a ministry of our parishes and we want to be focused on our parishes right now. Secondly, we want to make sure that our schools are accessible, affordable, and strong in their Catholic identity while also paying our teachers a just wage,” Martin said. “We will be engaging with our school families and moving forward to discuss what those models may look like.”