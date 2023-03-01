History will repeat itself this weekend at the historic Daniel Boone Home near Defiance.
“We know that this was done on this site because Nathan Boone wrote that his parents, Daniel and Rebecca Boone, built a three-sided cabin and boiled sugar to make between 300 to 400 pounds of sugar,” said Angel Ray, a park ranger with the St. Charles County park service. Ray is one of the organizers of Saturday’s Maple Sugar Festival at the historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F.
“So we are perpetrating not only the natural history of this region, but the history of the frontiersmen who lived here,” she said of the festival, which last year drew more than 800 people to rural St. Charles County. Ray said she is hoping for more than 500 people to be in attendance this year.
“The festival is very weather dependent, so with the forecast I am thinking that we will have a somewhat smaller crowd than last year,” Ray said. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the mid-40s.
This year’s festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a variety of activities in the pioneer village on site. The festival is free to attend, however, there is an admission cost to tour the historic home. The tours are offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include appearances by Daniel and Rebecca Boone.
“This is definitely a sensory experience. You get the smell, the taste and the aroma of the season at the festival,” Ray said. In addition to watching reenactors boil sap at the sugar camp, festival-goers can also learn about historic and modern tree-tapping methods, taste sweet treats from the trees, try their hand at the bit and yoke carry, and much more.
“They can also go into our general store to see what trade was like in the 1800s or watch a blacksmith work in his forge,” Ray said. There will also be a taste testing station where attendees can see the difference between maple and corn syrup.
Another of the activities gives festival-goers a better understanding at what kind of wildlife would have greeted the Boones when they moved into the area.
Ray encouraged anyone who is interested in learning a bit of history this weekend to attend the festival.
“We have had people travel across the state for this festival,” Ray said. “So, I would say it is definitely worth the drive, not only for the scenery, but also to take in the history of this area and the people who called it home.