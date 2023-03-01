Daniel Boone Home

An actress, portraying Daniel Boone’s wife Rebecca, welcomes guests to the historic Boone Home Oct. 16, 2021, during the Spirits of the Past event. The historic home will be open for tours during the Maple Sugar Festival this weekend. 

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

History will repeat itself this weekend at the historic Daniel Boone Home near Defiance. 

“We know that this was done on this site because Nathan Boone wrote that his parents, Daniel and Rebecca Boone, built a three-sided cabin and boiled sugar to make between 300 to 400 pounds of sugar,” said Angel Ray, a park ranger with the St. Charles County park service. Ray is one of the organizers of Saturday’s Maple Sugar Festival at the historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F. 