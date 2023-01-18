Emma Dyche
As the confetti falls around her, Emma Dyche, a member of the St. Clair graduating class of 2022, reacts to the sound of her fellow graduates’ celebrating with airhorns, noisemakers and shouts of jubilation. Dyche was one of more than 140 St. Clair High School students to graduate Thursday, May 12.

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Class of 2022 graduates of Franklin County school districts attended two-year colleges at a much higher rate than others across the state, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

At the end of 2022, DESE released report cards for individual districts throughout the state with data on graduation and dropout rates and data showing what area graduates chose 180 days after the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards also included data on test scores that will be included in a forthcoming Missourian article.