The Villa Ridge man who attempted to hide the death of a Pacific man who died from a synthetic heroin overdose will be back in court on Monday after authorities say he violated the terms of his probation.
In July 2021, Joshua L. Day, pleaded guilty to one count of abandoning a corpse, a Class E felony, and delivery of a controlled substance, which is a Class C felony. The charges stem from November 2017 when a 24-year-old Pacific man was found in a car parked in the rear of the Daniel Boone Inn & Suites in Gray Summit.
The man’s body, which was found in the passenger seat, had been covered with a coat and a sheet. The victim’s keys, wallet and cellphone were not with his body, authorities said at that time.
It was later learned that Day and the man, who has not been publicly identified, went to St. Louis to buy heroin. The drugs were later determined to contain U-47700, a synthetic opioid that also claimed the life of a St. Clair couple in 2017.
Authorities told The Missourian in 2017 that Day and the victim had gone to the hotel with the drug, and Day left the victim in the car. Day allegedly found the man dead in the car a few hours later.
When he returned, authorities said Day allegedly took the man’s keys, cellphone, wallet and the remaining U-47700. Day then covered the victim with a sheet to keep him from being detected.
Day reportedly disposed of the keys and cellphone over the next few days to prevent authorities from locating the victim.
At the time of his guilty plea in 2021, Day was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, but that sentence was suspended in exchange for five years of supervised probation.
As part of his probation, Day was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service, to submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations of treatment, and that he should willingly submit to be searched by law enforcement personnel for the next five years. He also must allow law enforcement to search his residence and vehicle.
According to electronic court records, Day failed one of his directives and is now being held in the Franklin County Jail.