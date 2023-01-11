The Hermann man, who faced criminal charges after police say he was seen masturbating while driving through a residential neighborhood in Washington, pleaded guilty after prosecutors dropped the more serious charges against him.
In court in November, Jeremy R. Carr, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree harassment. He was previously charged with first-degree felony harassment and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.
After pleading guilty, Carr was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Per the terms of his probation, Carr is not to have any contact with the victim in the case.
According to police documents, on Sept. 21, 2021, the unidentified woman was walking down the street in a residential neighborhood when a man — later identified as Carr — pulled up beside her. The man had the passenger side window lowered and urged the woman to reportedly look inside the vehicle.
When the woman looked inside, she could “see him masturbating inside the vehicle.” The woman later told police that the encounter lasted approximately 10 seconds before the man drove off.
A short time later, the woman was back at her home with her husband when she saw the same vehicle drive by. Her husband then followed the vehicle and obtained a license plate number along with a vehicle description, which was shared with police. The plate was registered to a Hermann resident and Carr was later identified as the driver of the vehicle.
When interviewed by investigators with the Washington Police Department, Carr admitted to being in Washington and to being in that residential neighborhood. He also remembered seeing a woman point at him and then being followed by an unknown man in a truck. He denied the specific allegations made against him by the woman.