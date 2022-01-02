Lawsuit alleges violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
David Hallemann, of New Haven, and his attorney have sent a letter to the city of New Haven threatening legal action under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act if it does not provide Hallemann with a formal apology and financial compensation for what he alleges are injuries caused by the city’s decision to hold a public meeting in an inaccessible space.
The meeting was convened at the New Haven Aquatic Complex to discuss the city’s plans to build a new city hall and police department adjacent to the aquatic center after it received complaints about the proposed location.
Before the meeting began, Mayor George Panhorst and the Board of Aldermen told attendees they were going to walk up the hill to the proposed building site. Hallemann, who uses a walker, said, “That doesn’t sound very ADA- compliant,” to which Panhorst replied that they’d come back down after viewing the site.
However, the group never returned and held the entire meeting on the hill, which Hallemann asserts is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and the open meetings act.
After 30 minutes, Hallemann decided to try to walk up the hill. He made it, but said the trek was difficult and affected his arthritis.
“The mayor was perfectly capable of saying, ‘I’m sorry. We’re going to have the meeting down there, where everyone can participate,’ ” Hallemann said at the time. “And he didn’t do that, either. That’s part of the reason I was so upset at that meeting.”
Hallemann filed a formal complaint with the city soon after.
The letter from Hallemann and attorney Dennis Owens Jr., of St. Louis law firm Dubail Judge, alleges that Hallemann was injured.
“In his effort to attend this outdoor, poorly accessible meeting, Mr. Hallemann suffered direct medical damages that required medical attention,” it reads. “In an effort to resolve this matter Mr. Hallemann is willing to forgo litigation in exchange for the payment of his medical expenses and an apology to Mr. Hallemann.”
The letter asks that this apology be read and entered into the minutes at the next Board of Aldermen meeting.