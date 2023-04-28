A 54-year old Washington man who brandished two knives on the Washington Police Department parking lot Friday morning was taken into custody after a nearly five-hour standoff with authorities.
Police used tasers and bean bag rounds to subdue the man around 10:42 a.m. after he exited a late-model van he had parked on the police parking lot earlier that morning.
Detective Lieutenant Steve Sitzes said the man sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for evaluation. Sitzes declined to name the man but said the department had dealings with him in the past and that he had come to the police station “to end his life.”
“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome, considering everything,” Sitzes said. “No officers were injured, the man is alive and he is getting help.”
Sitzes said Washington police officers observed the man in a van on the parking lot around 5:45 a.m. during their regular shift change. Officers approached the van believing it may have been broken down when they encountered the man who brandished two “hunting style” knives.
Police called for backup and cordoned off the parking lot as well as several other blocks in the area around the station and began negotiating with the man. Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene including members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sitezs said the man dropped one of the knives during the standoff but later used duct tape to fastened the other knife to his hand. The man drove the van to different positions on the parking lot and threw notes out of the vehicle “indicating his intentions” during the incident, Sitzes said.
Police brought in the man’s Veterans Administration counselor and a priest in an attempt to get him to surrender. They also brought him coffee but they were unable to get him to drop the knife.
Sitzes said when the man exited the vehicle at approximately 10:42 a.m. Police did not find any other weapons on the man or in the van.