Law enforcement checks a van
Law enforcement personnel check the perimeter of a van April 28 in the parking lot of the Washington Public Safety Building. An armed man was inside the van during the multi-hour standoff, which ended around 11 a.m.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A 54-year old Washington man who brandished two knives on the Washington Police Department parking lot Friday morning was taken into custody after a nearly five-hour standoff with authorities.

Police used tasers and bean bag rounds to subdue the man around 10:42 a.m. after he exited a late-model van he had parked on the police parking lot earlier that morning.

