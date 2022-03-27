A male was taken into custody by the Crisis Intervention Team to get mental health treatment after a scare Friday morning in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in the northern part of Union.
After initially receiving several calls about shots possibly being fired, police determined that aerial fireworks were being ignited, Union Police Capt. Rick Neace said.
Police secured the scene and locked down the area. No one was injured, Neace said.
“The whole area is secure. It was fireworks, not a firearm,” he said, adding that no charges are expected to be filed.