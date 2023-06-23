Police Car Lights

A Washington man is facing a first degree felony property damage charge after allegedly firing numerous shots in a home.

Washington Police say that Leonard Ray Hooper, 60, was charged with the crime after acknowledging he fired multiple rounds from a revolver and a shotgun into the basement ceiling of a residence in the 1100 block of James Street on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.