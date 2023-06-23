A Washington man is facing a first degree felony property damage charge after allegedly firing numerous shots in a home.
Washington Police say that Leonard Ray Hooper, 60, was charged with the crime after acknowledging he fired multiple rounds from a revolver and a shotgun into the basement ceiling of a residence in the 1100 block of James Street on Monday.
According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, police learned Hooper told a friend, Dominic Richardson, that he was involved in a “home invasion” and “shoot-out” with someone who had broken into his residence. He asked Richardson to come to the home to help him move some items. Richardson said when he got to the home, Hooper told him that he had received death threats from someone at a garage sale.
Richardson told police he saw “extensive” damage caused by the shots fired, police said. Richardson helped Hooper load around 30 firearms into a 2012 Honda Odyssey van and estimated Hooper had around 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his basement.
Hooper was later taken into custody and interviewed Thursday, June 22. He told investigators that during the June 19 incident, he was lying in bed in his basement when he heard footsteps above him. He then fired six rounds into the ceiling with a .357 Magnum hand gun. He then reloaded and fired between 42 and 75 rounds from multiple revolvers, as well as between 150 and 180 rounds from multiple 12-gauge shotguns while in the basement.
Hooper never saw anyone or was able to confirm that anyone had entered the home, police said.
“When asked where the intruder came from, he stated they must have been in the house already because he didn’t hear any of the exterior doors open or close,” the probable cause statement said.
After obtaining a search warrant, police went to Hooper’s home and found “extensive damage” inside. “There were no signs of forced entry and no shell casings or spent rounds found upstairs,” police said.
Multiple pellets from a shotgun were found lodged in walls near the stairs leading up to the main floor of the home, through the floor from the basement to the main floor and in the ceiling from the main floor to the upstairs of the home, police said. The main floor had multiple bullet holes in it, and lead from spent rounds was found outside the home, police said. Several walls and doors also had bullet holes and broken glass in them.
Police said the owner of the home told them she wanted to see Hooper prosecuted for the property damage.
