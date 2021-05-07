A man formerly from the Beaufort area was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday for selling a lethal opiate cocktail that killed a Franklin County woman and for stealing railroad car bracing.
Jacob C. Brewer, 32, pled guilty in 2019 in U.S. district Court in St. Louis to two felony drug counts in connection with the overdoses of a man and woman at a Labadie residence in Oct. of 2017. One of the overdose victims, a female, was transported to an area hospital where she died, authorities reported at the time.
The male victim told police he met with Brewer and another female at the BP station by Kohl’s in Washington where he and the female victim bought heroin, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the victims meeting with Brewer where a transaction was made. Brewer later admitted to selling the victims heroin and that the deal was set up through Facebook Messenger, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Brewer's companion, Shannon Renee Bradley, 27, Union, was sentenced in October to 11 years in prison for her role in the case.
Brewer was also sentenced Thursday on a felony charge of committing violence against a railroad carrier.
According to a federal indictment in that case, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 22, 2017, Brewer and Michelle Phipps, 27, Washington, disabled railroad on-track equipment, by removing aluminum stabilizing braces from railroad freight cars. The braces are designed to keep the freight cars from derailing when fully loaded and moving.
Brewer and Phipps were arrested by Franklin County deputies after they were spotted near the railroad tracks by Highway EE and Paige Marie Drive by an Ameren Missouri employee according to previous Missourian reporting.
Deputies responded to the area and located the suspects, who admitted to removing aluminum from the boxcars to sell. Aluminum parts from the boxcars were located near the suspects and also in the vehicle they were using.
The railroad freight cars are owned by Ameren and were used to transport coal from Wyoming to Missouri. The couple later sold the aluminum braces to local recycling centers. According to court documents, Ameren later found 90 cars with missing stabilizing braces.