A Union man pleaded not guilty last week to charges that he threatened bodily harm to his then-former girlfriend, including wielding an ax and a handsaw, according to electronic court records. The alleged victim in this case, who is not named in court records, has since resumed a romantic relationship with the man police said attacked her.
Steven A. Gumpenberger, 37, appeared alongside his attorney, Blair Bopp, in a Franklin County courtroom on Wednesday before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Williams. Gumpenberger has been charged with three misdemeanor charges, including domestic assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He waived his right to a formal arraignment.
In a probable cause statement, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy said deputies arrived at a home in the 2300 block of Prairie Dell Road in November 2020 after receiving a report of a burglary and assault. When deputies arrived, they found Gumpenberger, who reportedly told deputies that “he got very drunk the night before, woke up during the afternoon and observed blood in the bathroom.” Gumpenberger reportedly said to the deputies that he assumed he had been assaulted and his home had been burglarized.
Deputies observed blood on the bathroom floor, bathroom sink, toilet, tub and a baseball bat lying on the floor. Their report noted that there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle. Deputies then asked to see Gumpenberger’s phone. After refusing, Gumpenberger broke the phone in half, rendering it inoperable, according to the deputies.
After further questioning, Gumpenberger said he had not been assaulted but rather had fallen, struck his head and bled from the injury.
Deputies also reached out to Gumpenberger’s former — later current — girlfriend. She said she was OK and not involved, but later she contacted deputies to admit that she had lied.
In a telephone interview with deputies, the woman said she was in the home with Gumpenberger when he forced her to remove her clothes, beat her with a metal curtain rod, dumped the contents of a trash can on top of her and threatened that if she yelled, he would kill her. Once Gumpenberger left the bathroom, the woman attempted to flee but found that he had nailed the bathroom door shut.
Gumpenberger later returned to the bathroom, where he brandished a handsaw and ax. When he lunged forward, the woman reportedly struck Gumpenberger with a cologne bottle, allowing her to get away from him. The woman stayed the night and offered to assist in cleaning up. The next day, Gumpenberger reported the burglary.
A week later, the woman missed a scheduled interview. Authorities returned to Gumpenberger’s home and found her inside. She has declined to be involved in the prosecution of this case, according to court records.
Gumpenberger, who has an active domestic assault case also proceeding in the county judicial system, could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail or be ordered to pay up to $2,000 for the domestic assault, the kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence charges if he’s convicted.
Gumpenberger is expected to return to the Franklin County Courthouse for a hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 11, before Judge Williams.