A man who alleged his wife, a former Franklin County sheriff’s detective, was having an affair with another sheriff’s department detective while on-duty appeared before the Franklin County Commission last week to lodge what he called a “citizen’s complaint” against various members of the Sheriff’s Department for failing to supervise the officers.
Jon Thomason, of Union, made the allegations at a Jan. 17 commission meeting.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said he would not comment on a personnel matter other than to say that all allegations of officer impropriety are investigated and that an investigation was conducted in August when he was first made aware of the allegations.
“A complaint was brought to our attention in early August 2022 alleging violations of the sheriff’s office policies,” Pelton said in a statement Tuesday. “That complaint was thoroughly investigated and handled based on the information provided.”
Pelton said the allegations made at the Jan. 17 County Commission meeting would also be investigated. He said he received a copy of the complaint in the mail Jan. 18 which was also sent to past and present members of the Highway Patrol, Washington, Union, New Haven and Pacific police departments, as well as the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney. Pelton said he made contact with the respective department leaders and made them aware of the complaint.
Pelton said he opened the second investigation Jan. 19 based on the new alleged policy violations. On Jan. 20, two deputies resigned prior to the start of the investigation, Pelton added.