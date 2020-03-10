A Franklin County man initially charged with rape in 2018 is facing more sexual assault charges after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury.
Casaibrian Prichard, 40, Catawissa, is now facing eight felony charges after originally just being charged with first-degree rape in 2018.
The Franklin County Grand Jury recently reviewed the case and tacked on additional charges.
Prichard is now charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree assault.
The charges stem from multiple incidents between Nov. 1, 2017, and Aug. 23, 2018.
The investigation into Prichard began April 18, 2018, after a woman contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alleging she had been raped.
The woman told deputies she was with friends at a Franklin County bar. The group decided to leave with a sober driver.
The driver took the group back to his house where people continued to drink until everyone eventually went to bed.
The woman told deputies she remembers “blacking out,” briefly regaining consciousness and then losing it again.
The woman told deputies when she did regain consciousness, she was unable to speak but was able to identify the person who was assaulting her.
Franklin County deputies investigated the case and discovered the woman was given a substance. The substance was not prescribed to her and had no reason to be in her system, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives investigating the case discovered the suspect, Prichard, had a prescription for medication which was the same classification of the substance found in the woman’s system.
Prichard did not deny having sex with the victim, but stated the intercourse was consensual, according to the original probable cause statement filed in the case.
The initial case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office where charges were issued in September 2018.
An additional woman contacted deputies in February 2019. She told deputies she also was sexually assault by Prichard.
Deputies continued the investigation into Prichard and found a third person who they alleged was victimized.
The Grand Jury indicted Prichard in late February. He was arrested on a no-bond warrant Friday, March 6, by the sheriff’s department.
Prichard is in custody at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 636-583-2560.