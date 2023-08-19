Scott Weatherby
A Eureka man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the St. Albans Post Office and stealing packages while wearing a clown mask.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the post office Aug. 7 as part of a burglary investigation. Shortly before 5 a.m. the previous day, there was a break-in at the post office, and then it was broken into again Aug. 7.

