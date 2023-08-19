A Eureka man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the St. Albans Post Office and stealing packages while wearing a clown mask.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the post office Aug. 7 as part of a burglary investigation. Shortly before 5 a.m. the previous day, there was a break-in at the post office, and then it was broken into again Aug. 7.
“The suspect was seen in surveillance footage wearing a clown mask, was heavy set, with a bushy beard and scraggly hair,” according to court documents.
A detective investigating the case was informed by a U.S. postal inspector that a witness had seen “a beat up looking sedan” leaving the scene around the time of one of the burglaries. After searching online records, the detective “learned that almost a year ago to the day, Scott Weatherby had broken into another business that shares the same address” and had been charged with felony forgery in that case after cashing stolen checks.
“Given that Mr. Weatherby had committed a similar crime at that address in the past and is known to drive an older model beat up Ford passenger car, I responded to an address in Jefferson County where Mr. Weatherby is known to reside,” the detective stated in a probable cause document.
After a brief foot chase, Weatherby was taken into custody for felony arrest warrants for first-degree stalking. He consented to a search of his vehicle, according to court documents, which revealed a clown mask matching the one seen in surveillance footage, a pair of bolt cutters, and USPS packages belonging to various St. Albans residents.
Weatherby also is alleged to have been in possession of narcotics during the arrest, for which he is being charged with a felony in Jefferson County. Weatherby is facing charges in Franklin County on a separate forgery case, and has a criminal history that includes arrests for narcotics, protection order violations and stalking.
Weatherby is currently being held without bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility, with a bond hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.
