A man who fatally stabbed two people in 2015 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
Aaron Hodges, 28, was given two life sentences last week for the stabbing deaths of Cory Dreiling and Elroy “Mark” Gretzmacher Jr.
He also was sentenced to 10 years each on two counts of armed criminal action with the sentences to run concurrently.
He will need to serve at least 50 years before he would eligible for parole, according to officials.
“Simply put, he could not have picked two more harmless individuals to attack and to kill,” said Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Becker, who inherited the case when he took over as county prosecutor, said Dreiling and Gretzmacher were both on the autism spectrum or had other disabilities and “had worked very hard” and “were absolutely contributing members of society.”
At the time of their deaths Dreiling, 26, was “working his dream job” at Six Flags St. Louis as a ride operator. Officials have not released the job held by Gretzmacher, 35, but said he did work outside the home.
Dreiling and Gretzmacher were stabbed to death in June 2015 inside their Westmoor Place apartment on North Monroe in Pacific. Hodges lived in the same apartment complex and had previously played video games with Dreiling and Gretzmacher.
Dreiling’s mother discovered their bodies days later when she went to check on them after not hearing from them in several days.
Becker said it remains unclear what led to the killings. “The evidence leads us to believe that (Hodges) was high on methamphetamine and simply flew into a rage,” Becker said. Police said in 2015 that the murder weapon was a “military-style knife.”
Days prior to his arrest for the murders, Pacific police had arrested Hodges for an unrelated burglary at the apartment complex. He was not questioned about the murders because police were not aware that they had been committed.
After his arrest for the murders, investigators with the St. Louis Major Case Squad returned with Hodges to the scene and he described the series of events. During the “walk through,” Hodges reportedly confessed to the murders, but cited demonic possession during the hours that the murders took place.
“That was a defense that was explored and abandoned (by Hodges),” Becker said.
At sentencing on Monday, Becker said there was a “large group” of friends and family members for both Dreiling and Gretzmacher.
“The two victims were not related, but they were definitely cared for and loved,” Becker said. A letter written by Dreiling’s mother, Madeline, was read in the courtroom prior to sentencing. She died in 2019.
“When something like this happens, as a prosecutor the only thing we can offer is that sense of closure,” Becker told The Missourian after the sentencing.
“Unfortunately, there are far too many of these old cases that sometimes take years to complete,” he said. “I feel awful that six Christmases went by without that closure for these families, but we were able to give them that closure today.”
Becker credited the Pacific Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for continuing to investigate this case as defense attorneys raised various theories or narratives during court proceedings.
“That is incredibly important, but sometimes an overlooked aspect of law enforcement,” Becker said.
He said the prosecution efforts in this case were led by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Houston, who was recently appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to fill a vacancy in the county judiciary. Houston has taken over as associate Circuit Court judge following Judge David Hoven’s retirement in January.
“Some people may think that the older a case gets that the weaker it gets, but that is not the case,” Becker said. “I’ve got good prosecutors who continue to work on these serious cases and, because of their dedication, actually make them stronger.”