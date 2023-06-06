A Union man is facing multiple charges after firing a shotgun at a neighbor’s residence Sunday evening.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Mark W. Vanderpool, 33, has been taken into custody and was being held Tuesday at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said at approximately 8 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to a report of a peace disturbance with shots fired at a residence in the 1200 block of Schuchart Road in Union. They were advised the suspect in the shooting might be inside a camper trailer located on the property.
When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect had been involved in a domestic assault with a female earlier in the day at the residence and had threatened to shoot her during the confrontation. The victim left the residence in fear of the suspect after the alleged assault, Pelton said.
The victim returned to her residence later in the day and the suspect exited the trailer and allegedly fired rounds from a shotgun at the victim’s residence. Deputies interviewed the victim’s neighbors who heard the shots strike a stock trailer near the residence.
Pelton said deputies searched the trailer where the suspect had exited and found evidence of a physical altercation as well as a shotgun and expended ammunition.
Vanderpool was taken into custody in Union and later charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of domestic assault.