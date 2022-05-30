A Florida man, who has lived throughout the country including in Missouri, is facing molestation charges in Franklin County after he allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s children while at Robertsville State Park.
Kyle M. Bray, 31, has been charged with two counts of child molestation, a Class B felony that carries a sentence of 5 to 15 years. These charges were filed Tuesday.
Bray allegedly sexually assaulted two children, both of whom are younger than 14 years of age, while him and his girlfriend were staying with the kids at the state park, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, the mother of the children — who was Bray’s girlfriend — reportedly found images of the children naked on Bray’s cell phone and authorities confirmed the existence of these photos, according to the probable cause statement.
While these alleged instances of abuse occurred earlier this month at the state park, Bray has been living in different parts of the state, according to investigators. Investigators did not specify where else in the state in the probable cause statement.
Questioned by both the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, who began this investigation before learning that the alleged crimes occurred in Franklin County, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Bray reportedly told investigators that he had, on multiple occasions, touched the children inappropriately and performed sex acts.
Bray was arrested with a cash-only bond of $100,000. There is no hearing scheduled yet for his case, according to online court records.