Ameren Graphic
Contributed Graphic.

A Franklin County man remains hospitalized days after being electrocuted by a downed utility wire following a traffic crash, according to his family.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, Henry C. Holden, 53, of Lonedell, was driving a 2014 Ford utility truck with a bucket lift eastbound on Highway T near Fiddle Creek Road, which is east of Labadie. 