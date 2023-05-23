A Franklin County man remains hospitalized days after being electrocuted by a downed utility wire following a traffic crash, according to his family.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, Henry C. Holden, 53, of Lonedell, was driving a 2014 Ford utility truck with a bucket lift eastbound on Highway T near Fiddle Creek Road, which is east of Labadie.
Holden, who works as a line troubleman for Ameren Missouri, was dispatched to the site because during a previous crash a driver had struck and damaged the utility pole. Ameren officials, who did not name Holden, confirmed to The Missourian in an email the circumstances that led to Holden's injuries.
Believing that the power line was inactive and not carrying electricity, Holden proceeded to drive underneath the power line when the bucket lift portion of the truck struck a portion of the power line.
Upon contact, an unknown voltage of electricity passed from the line into the vehicle and electrocuted Holden, according to the highway patrol.
It is unknown how long Holden was exposed to the voltage, according to his wife, Janna Holden.
“I believe it is all under investigation,” Janna Holden told The Missourian.
Henry Holden was airlifted from the scene by Air Evac ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment of his serious injuries.
Janna Holden said her husband remains in the burn unit at the hospital.
“He is doing well,” said Janna Holden, who has been able to see her husband every day since the incident. No other visitors outside of his immediate family are allowed to see him at this time.
Janna Holden said her husband experienced burns that cover between 3 to 4 percent of his body. He is also suffering from ongoing fevers, pneumonia and flu-like symptoms.
“He is stable,” Janna Holden said. She said her husband is expected to undergo the first of several planned surgeries later this week.
“He will have many skin grafts,” Janna Holden said. He is expected to have some toes and a thumb amputated due to his injuries.
Janna Holden said her family is grateful for the support that they have received since the incident. She said the family’s greatest need at this time is continued prayers for healing.
Henry Holden is a member of the IBEW Local 1439.