The Villa Ridge man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 in St. Clair suffered serious injuries after his vehicle hit another vehicle on the interstate, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, David E. Martin, 51, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Martin’s vehicle then struck a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, which was driven by Jorge Ambris, 37, of Elgin, Illinois. Amrbis’ vehicle as driving westbound on I-44.