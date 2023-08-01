A local man was found sleeping in his vehicle after crashing into the Washington Railroad Depot on Sunday morning.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., Washington Police Department officers arrived at the railroad depot, located at 301 W. Front St., where they found a 2011 GMC Sierra had struck the building, according to the crash report. The driver, Evan Holdmeyer, 22, of Washington, was allegedly asleep behind the wheel. According to the report, Holdmeyer refused to provide a statement about the crash.
The report stated that based on the evidence at the scene, Holdmeyer was driving northbound on Elm Street, then ran the stop sign at the intersection of West Front. According to the report, he drove the vehicle onto the sidewalk on West Front Street and hit the south side of the Washington Railroad Depot. No injuries were reported.
Holdmeyer was arrested on scene, and the Washington PD has submitted a request to charge Holdmeyer with driving while intoxicated to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
