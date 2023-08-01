Crash on Front Street

Washington Police Department officers found a man who crashed into the train depot sleeping in his vehicle.

 Submitted Photo.

A local man was found sleeping in his vehicle after crashing into the Washington Railroad Depot on Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., Washington Police Department officers arrived at the railroad depot, located at 301 W. Front St., where they found a 2011 GMC Sierra had struck the building, according to the crash report. The driver, Evan Holdmeyer, 22, of Washington, was allegedly asleep behind the wheel. According to the report, Holdmeyer refused to provide a statement about the crash.

