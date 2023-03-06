A Sullivan man is facing new felony charges after being taken into custody Sunday as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reports that on March 5, dispatchers were contacted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department about the possible location of a F-250 Ford truck, which had been stolen from the Bourbon area the previous day.
Franklin County Deputies were provided the description of the vehicle, possible suspect information and a possible location of the vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Redbud Drive in Lonedell, which is where the vehicle was last spotted.
Upon arriving in the area, a deputy located the stolen vehicle at a residence in the 400 block of Nancy Drive. As other deputies arrived on the scene, they converged on the vehicle and found it occupied by a male driver and female passenger.
Deputies were then able to confirm that the vehicle was indeed the stolen vehicle out of Crawford County. Inside the vehicle, deputies also found a firearm and suspected methamphetamine.
Both the man and woman were taken into custody.
The man has been identified as Michael S. Paubel, 42, of Sullivan.
Warrants issued for the charges of first-degree vehicle tampering, unlawful possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property. All but the stolen property charges are felonies, while the stolen property charge is a misdemeanor.
Paubel is also being held on fugitive warrants from Eureka, Sullivan and Jefferson County, Pelton said in his news release.
Paubel was recently in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections, only having been released on Jan. 30, 2023. At the time of his arrest on Sunday, he was on probation for felony stealing and tampering with motor vehicles.
Paubel is the same man who was identified by the Washington Police Department in July 2021 as the suspect in a string of 17 catalytic converter thefts. After pleading guilty in Sept. 2021, he was sentenced to 11 months in prison and 120 days in jail, with credit for time already served.
The woman’s name is not released pending the announcement of charges from the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.