A jury will convene next year to determine the guilt of a New Haven man charged with raping and sodomizing an unidentified person in 2019, according to online court records.
James M. Reed, 46, is facing two criminal felony charges, including first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Reed, who is described in court records as “a persistent sexual offender,” faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. He previously was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy in Franklin County in 2009. According to an online state-maintained database of sex offenders, Reed’s victim in that case was a 3-year-old girl. Reed was 30 at the time.
The jury trial for the 2019 case is expected to begin April 27 with jury selection and opening arguments. Closing statements are expected the next day, April 28. The case will be heard by 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
This is the fourth time that a jury trial has been scheduled for this case with the previous attempts at holding the trial being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions placed on the court system.
Reed, according to electronic court records, remains in custody with a $100,000 cash-only bond.