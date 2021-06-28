A Union man has been charged after police said he provided pornographic material to an unidentified minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker charged Herman Alvira, 27, on June 21.
The unidentified juvenile reported on May 15 that Alvira showed them pornographic videos consisting of animated “tentacle porn,” according to a probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Circuit Court. In the probable cause statement filed by the Union Police Department, police officers said Alvira admitted to looking up pornography online while he and the victim were talking about pornography.
If convicted, Alvira could spend up to one year in jail and pay a fine of up to $2,000.