Man Charged With Making Threats Against Union Factory

A man is charged with making a terrorist threat against a Union factory, according to the Union Police Department.
Steven W. Howard, 60, Cedar Hill called and threatened to shoot three specific employees, as well as the rest of the company, employees at the factory told police.
After the incident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday March 6, police found Howard at his home at 3 p.m. and took him into custody.
Howard is charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with making a terrorist threat. He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.