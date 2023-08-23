A Union man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman last week at The Sand Bar in Washington.
An officer with the Washington Police Department took a report Friday afternoon from a female victim who said she was assaulted two days earlier at The Sand Bar, 601 W. Fifth St., Washington.
The victim told police she was assaulted around midnight last Wednesday, Aug. 16. She had been talking with her friends when a male suspect, later identified as Luke Huber of Union, walked up and began speaking with her and her friends.
The victim stated the group then moved to the bar area and she remembered Huber following them. The victim then began speaking with another man at the bar, when Huber “grabbed her from behind, took her to the ground, and choked her,” according to a probable cause statement.
The incident was captured on video, according to court records. The investigating officer was able to identify Huber, who was seen grabbing the victim with his left arm around her neck.
“He appears to attempt to drag her away before losing his balance. After Huber loses his balance, he falls to the ground with his arm still around” the victim’s neck, the statement notes.
Huber then allegedly put the victim “into a chokehold,” and the victim began flailing her arms and legs before appearing to go “limp.” Eventually the two were separated, but, by that time, the victim appeared to be unconscious, according to the statement.
Huber is charged with first-degree assault, a felony. He remained in jail Tuesday at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.