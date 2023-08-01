Antoine Frazier
 Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Union man Sunday evening.

Ronnie Wayne Sanford II, 49, of Union, was found by police lying along Highway 50, near Calvin Auto Glass, with a gunshot wound, shortly after police responded to a call about an argument at 8:14 p.m. at Arby’s, 1535 Denmark Road, according to a Tuesday news release from Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.

