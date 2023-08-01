A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Union man Sunday evening.
Ronnie Wayne Sanford II, 49, of Union, was found by police lying along Highway 50, near Calvin Auto Glass, with a gunshot wound, shortly after police responded to a call about an argument at 8:14 p.m. at Arby’s, 1535 Denmark Road, according to a Tuesday news release from Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.
Sanford was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, where he was pronounced dead.
Antoine B. Frazier, 40, of Union, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action, Parker said. Frazier is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility on a no bond warrant.
Police initially went to Arby’s after a report of a verbal disturbance between five or six people, Parker reported. The restaurant manager told officers people had been arguing in the store and went out to the parking lot, where they continued arguing.
Some of those involved in the argument left the area in a vehicle, while others left on foot. Several people returned to Arby’s and spoke with officers about the incident.
While officers were talking to those involved in the argument, a woman received a call from her husband, who said he had shot Sanford, Parker said. Officers then went to the scene of the shooting.
Parker said Sanford had been at the parking lot earlier when the argument had taken place and had left on foot when he was allegedly shot by Frazier about a quarter mile away. Parker said he didn’t think the suspect or victim knew each other prior to the incident.
