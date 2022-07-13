The New Haven man accused of cutting 150 trees along Washington’s riverfront pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of trespassing.
In a June 21 court proceeding, Perry D. Pecaut, 57, also waived his formal arraignment. A hearing is now set for September in the case that stems from February 2021, when the Washington Police Department received a report from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department that someone had cut down a number of trees along the city’s riverfront trail, east of Highway 47.
Washington parks officials later described the cutting of the trees as a “football field-size of destruction.”
Pecaut, who is remodeling a home that overlooks the river, reportedly later “admitted his involvement in the cutting down of the trees” when being interviewed by Washington police.
According to the probable cause statement, he also admitted after reading the property’s sight line agreement that he “was wrong and did not have the right to cut down the trees without permission.”
The police department reported that an independent tree contractor counted 123 trees that had been cut on city property. The trees were valued at $39,724.
An additional 37 trees were cut on property owned by Union Pacific Railroad. Those trees were valued at $17,224.
Various types of trees were removed, including cottonwoods, willows and maples, according to officials.
In addition to the criminal case, the city is in the process of seeking restitution from Pecaut. Under state law, the city could seek up to three times the value of the trees in damages for restitution. That figure, according to the value placed on the trees by the arborist in the police department’s report, is $119,171.
The trees on the railroad’s property could cost the property owner an additional $51,671.
Pecaut paid for the downed trees to be removed from the scene, according to city officials.
If convicted, Pecaut also could be sentenced to up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of the two felonies. He also could be ordered to spend up to one year in the county jail or to pay a $10,000 fine. If convicted on the two trespassing charges, Pecaut could be sentenced to pay a $200 fine per charge.