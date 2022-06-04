A Labadie man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly spanked his children with a belt in July 2021, leaving the children bruised and swollen.
Joshua Politte, 32, was charged earlier this month with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, a Class D felony.
In a July 2021 forensic interview, two children reportedly told interviewers that they had gotten in trouble at summer school and were asked to be picked up by their parents, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Then, the children reportedly said the father, Politte, spanked both kids with a belt and his hands, leaving them bruised and swollen. During the course of the interview, the children reportedly said that this was not the first time their father had hit them and that he often used his hand, belt or a wooden spoon, according to the probable cause statement.
The probable cause statement does not specify who the children initially reported the alleged abuse to or when and where the alleged abuse occurred.
Arraignment for this case is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23 at the Franklin County Courthouse, according to online court records. A booking photo from the Franklin County Jail of Politte was not available as of press time.