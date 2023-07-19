Jose Enrique Vazquez Veliz
Jose Enrique Vazquez Veliz

An Illinois man was arrested in Berger last week after allegedly chasing a coworker with a hammer and threatening to kill him.

A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday at the old Berger factory at 7627 Zero Road after the department received a report of a peace disturbance. Upon arrival, the reporting party told the deputy he had been living in the area temporarily with Jose Enrique Vazquez Veliz, because they had been hired to work on the building two months earlier.

