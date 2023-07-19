An Illinois man was arrested in Berger last week after allegedly chasing a coworker with a hammer and threatening to kill him.
A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday at the old Berger factory at 7627 Zero Road after the department received a report of a peace disturbance. Upon arrival, the reporting party told the deputy he had been living in the area temporarily with Jose Enrique Vazquez Veliz, because they had been hired to work on the building two months earlier.
The reporting party said he had confronted Veliz on Thursday about stealing wire, at which point Veliz “became angry and chased him with a hammer threatening to kill him and burn the factory down,” according to the probable cause statement for the case.
Veliz, who was born in 1972 and has a permanent address listed in Chicago, Illinois, according to online court records, claimed he had not been paid for two months, the probable cause statement notes.
After being taken into custody, Veliz is alleged to have said repeatedly that when he is released, he will make the reporting party “pay in either money or blood or his family,” according to the statement.
Veliz was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and was initially being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail. A bond hearing is set for Thursday, July 20.
