Two citizens helped a Franklin County Sheriff deputy subdue a suspect in a home invasion incident Sunday in St. Clair.
The suspect, Louis Thomas III, 40, of Cedar Hill, faces multiple felony charges and is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said that around 5 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of Sycamore Lane in response to a report of a home invasion and shots fired. The suspect was reported to have fled the area prior to their arrival.
The reporting party alleged she had been in the rear bedroom of her residence when a male suspect entered the home and accused her of hiding another person within the residence who the suspect was looking for, according to Pelton.
When the suspect turned to walk out the front door, the reporting party left the residence, but “heard numerous shots fired in the back yard of her residence” as she was leaving, Pelton reported.
In searching for witnesses to the incident, deputies contacted neighbors, who reported hearing the shots. One neighbor described the suspect as a black male in boxer shorts who left the scene in a blue sport utility vehicle.
While processing the scene, deputies located numerous shell casings on the back porch and in the backyard of the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. An area canvas was conducted, but the suspect was not immediately located.
While obtaining a statement from one of the neighbors a short time later, a deputy observed the suspect walking down the road with a juvenile towards the victim’s residence. They ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect allegedly did not stop and sped up his pace, walking towards the victim’s residence.
The deputy was able to engage the suspect on the porch of the residence at the front door, and observed a stock of a rifle sticking out of a large bag he was carrying over his shoulder. The deputy was able to take the bag away from the suspect, but the suspect allegedly became combative and a physical altercation ensued between the deputy and suspect.
A 911 call was made regarding the altercation between the deputy and suspect and surrounding law enforcement agencies were dispatched to assist. During the struggle, several neighbors who observed the ongoing altercation responded and assisted the deputy with taking the suspect into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas has been charged with multiple felonies including assaulting a deputy, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon, assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and first-degree trespass.
Pelton praised the citizens who assisted the deputy in the incident. “I would like to thank the citizens that assisted the deputy during the altercation,” he said.